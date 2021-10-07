AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,217. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

