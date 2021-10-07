Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

COM stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.