Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

