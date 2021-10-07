Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $75,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

