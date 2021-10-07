Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

