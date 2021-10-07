Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

