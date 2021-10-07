Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 89.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

