Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

