Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

