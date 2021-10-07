Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -246.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

