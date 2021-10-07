Advisory Services Network LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.78. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.71.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.