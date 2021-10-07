Advisory Services Network LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 213.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JBLU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.