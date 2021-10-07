Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

