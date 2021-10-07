Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,675 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.04.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aegon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aegon by 260.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 470,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

