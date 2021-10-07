Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $16.99. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 2,093 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,472,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

