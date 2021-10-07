AGF Investments LLC Invests $33,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 88.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Corning by 132.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

