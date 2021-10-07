AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of AGIL opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $36.13.
About AgileThought
