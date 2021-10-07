agilon health, inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 12th (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health’s (NYSE:AGL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. agilon health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

