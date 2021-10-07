Agustin Melian Sells 18,689 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $19,224.00.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AlloVir by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AlloVir by 25,370.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 71,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.