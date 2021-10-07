Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

