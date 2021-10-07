Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Update

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of ALBO opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $564.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

