Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 4.7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 2,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,397,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The stock has a market cap of $482.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
