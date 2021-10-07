Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 4.7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 2,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,397,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The stock has a market cap of $482.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.