Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.