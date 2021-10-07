Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.32 on Thursday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.