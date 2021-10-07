Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $148.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

