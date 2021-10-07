Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.29. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

