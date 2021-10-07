Alliance Global Partners Raises Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target to $14.00

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

