AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AFB stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.