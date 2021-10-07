Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 193,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

