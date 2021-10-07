Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

ALNY opened at $201.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

