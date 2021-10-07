Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $43.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,795.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,786.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

