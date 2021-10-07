Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $43.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,794.70. 38,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

