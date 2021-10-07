AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chemed by 24.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $428.35 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

