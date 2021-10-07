AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 21,699 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 632.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

