AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

