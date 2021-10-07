AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 64,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

