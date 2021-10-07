AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in PTC by 612.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.