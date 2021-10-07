AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $19,205,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

