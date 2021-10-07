Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATMR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $388,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

