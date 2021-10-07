Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

