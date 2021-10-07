Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ALTM stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 3.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

