Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.97

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

