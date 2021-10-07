Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 54,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Ambev by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ambev by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 87,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,775,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
