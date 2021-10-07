Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 54,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Ambev by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ambev by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 87,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,775,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

