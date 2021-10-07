AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.70. 6,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV

