Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 3,293,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.