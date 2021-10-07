Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMTB. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.