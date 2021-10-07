American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

