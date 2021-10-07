American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.