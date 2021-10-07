American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.00. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

