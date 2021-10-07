American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -355.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

