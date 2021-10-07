American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.22 and traded as low as C$4.20. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 48,791 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The stock has a market cap of C$333.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.